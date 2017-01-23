Des Plaines History Center celebrates 50th anniversary
The Des Plaines History Center is observing its 50th year in 2017, and plans activities and events to celebrate this milestone anniversary. The first event of the year is a poster contest for children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schmale & north ave
|1 hr
|Captain Dingdong
|6
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC