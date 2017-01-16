Caruso Management Group and ALMA Property Management Services...
SCHAUMBURG, ILL., Jan. 16, 2017 -- RealManage, which specializes in homeowner association and property management services, announced today the official rebranding of both Caruso Management Group and ALMA Property Management Services to RealManage Illinois. Both companies became part of the RealManage family in 2015 and have since successfully transitioned onto the company's platform.
