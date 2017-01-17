Brighter 2017 forecast for Schaumburg Convention Center, hotel
Schaumburg trustees today will review the 2017 business plan and 2016 annual report for the village-owned Schaumburg Convention Center and adjoining Renaissance Hotel. A rosier 2017 is forecast for Schaumburg's convention center and adjoining Renaissance Hotel, despite the facility having fallen marginally short of its lofty top five goals for their 10th anniversary year in 2016.
