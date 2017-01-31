Beautiful photo of Jewish and Muslim families bonding at protest will give you hope
U.S. President Trump ordered an immigration ban that resulted in the detention of legal U.S. residents and valid visa holders at airports nationwide on Friday, sparking immediate controversy and massive protests. Resistance spread over the weekend throughout the country's airports as concerned loved ones, empathetic sign bearers and lawyers flooded the terminals in support of immigrants from the seven majority Muslim countries named in the order.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Sun
|C-dawg
|18
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
