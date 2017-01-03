Winter dodgeball championships in Schaumburg Jan. 7
The National Amateur Dodgeball Association Winter Nationals, presented by the Schaumburg Park District, are set for Saturday, Jan. 7, at The Sport Center, 1141 W. Irving Park Road in Schaumburg. Check-in is at 9 a.m., with matches starting at 10 a.m. Games are officiated by NADA staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC