Theater events: Light Opera Works stages comic 'Die Fledermaus'
Actor/comedian Tim Kazurinsky plays the titular character in Light Opera Works' production of "Die Fledermaus," Johann Strauss' comic operetta about infidelity, mistaken identity, revenge and the guilty receiving their just desserts. Director Rudy Hogenmiller's production is accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra conducted by Roger L. Bingaman.
