Theater events: Improv Playhouse remounts 'It's a Wonderful Life'

David Brian Stuart, left, George Elliott and Renee Johnson are among the actors appearing in Improv Playhouse's radio adaptation of "It's a Wonderful Life." Improv Playhouse remounts its radio adaptation of "It's a Wonderful Life," Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic about everyman George Bailey who glimpses how his community would have fared had he never been born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.