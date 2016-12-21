Theater events: Improv Playhouse remounts 'It's a Wonderful Life'
David Brian Stuart, left, George Elliott and Renee Johnson are among the actors appearing in Improv Playhouse's radio adaptation of "It's a Wonderful Life." Improv Playhouse remounts its radio adaptation of "It's a Wonderful Life," Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic about everyman George Bailey who glimpses how his community would have fared had he never been born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC