'The Luxe Life' named Best Martini in the 'Burbs
Fardman, a bartender at JL's Pizza and Sports in Palatine, was awarded the gold martini trophy Monday night at the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs contest at Drink nightclub in Schaumburg for her concoction, "The Luxe Life." Fardman's cocktail was a refreshing combination of top-shelf Absolut Elyx vodka, Lillet Blanc, fresh strawberries, rhubarb and strawberry jam, fresh rosemary and mint, with a lemon and lychee nut garnish.
