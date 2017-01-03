The Clubhouse now open in Schaumburg
The Clubhouse, part of the Really Nice Restaurants group, has opened its second Chicago area location at 1301 American Lane in Schaumburg. The 22,000 square foot building was formerly occupied by David Burke's Grillhouse, located west of Woodfield Mall near the intersection of Meacham Road and American Lane.
