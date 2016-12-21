Suburban malls on alert following fight outbreaks
Security staffs at suburban malls are on heightened alert, but not in a panic, following a series of large teenage fights inside malls across the country, including one Monday night at Aurora's Fox Valley Mall that resulted in eight arrests . It's not yet known whether these fights are linked or just a coincidence.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|23 hr
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
