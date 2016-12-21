Small business makes holidays special at Clearbrook sites
Employees of a Wood Dale business, their family, friends and other community members helped make Christmas special on Monday for 269 people with disabilities served by Arlington Heights-based Clearbrook. That's when Santa and his elf delivered presents to Clearbrook sites in Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Berkeley donated by Kings Global Logistics of Wood Dale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC