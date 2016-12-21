Schaumburg library program will highlight greatest inauguration speeches
The program "Greatest Presidential Inauguration Speeches" will be led by Professor Gary Midkiff from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, in the Rasmussen North Room of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Professor Midkiff will review the seven inauguration speeches in history considered to be the most inspirational -- those that challenged U.S. citizens and forced them to rethink what it means to be American.
