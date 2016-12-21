Schaumburg library opens new audiovisual section
Patrons at the Schaumburg Township District Library on Wednesday morning were the first to sample the facility's newly redesigned audiovisual section, located in an area of the central library's first floor to be called "The Commons." Local officials including library trustees, Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson and Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod attended the dedication ceremony for the $1.4 million renovation overseen by retiring Library Director Stephanie Sarnoff and her soon-to-be successor, Deputy Director Monica Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Tue
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC