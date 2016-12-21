Schaumburg library opens new audiovis...

Schaumburg library opens new audiovisual section

Read more: Daily Herald

Patrons at the Schaumburg Township District Library on Wednesday morning were the first to sample the facility's newly redesigned audiovisual section, located in an area of the central library's first floor to be called "The Commons." Local officials including library trustees, Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson and Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod attended the dedication ceremony for the $1.4 million renovation overseen by retiring Library Director Stephanie Sarnoff and her soon-to-be successor, Deputy Director Monica Harris.

Schaumburg, IL

