Mussman asks residents for legislation ideas
Democratic state Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg is asking her 56th District constituents to reach out to her office and provide their ideas for legislation they would like to see introduced in Springfield. "It is important to get the community engaged in the legislative process and provide them an opportunity to shape policy down in Springfield," Mussman said.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Tue
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
