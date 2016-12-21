Memorial for activist Rob Sherman on ...

Memorial for activist Rob Sherman on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Herald

A memorial gathering for longtime Buffalo Grove resident and community activist Rob Sherman will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Schaumburg Regional Airport, 905 W. Irving Park Road in Schaumburg. Sherman, 63, who was known as much for his love of aviation as his many causes, was flying his aircraft to a party at the Schaumburg Regional Airport when he was killed in a crash that was discovered on Dec. 10. For more information about the service, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 338-1710 or visit slmcfh.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Thu Fake Governor 7,580
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec 20 Ford 1
black rabbits (Sep '10) Dec 17 Bwah ha 12
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud Dec 14 Victim 63
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec 11 Anonymous 31
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Dec 6 Firemanretired 39
News Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07) Oct '16 Sangelia 27
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC