Memorial for activist Rob Sherman on Thursday

A memorial gathering for longtime Buffalo Grove resident and community activist Rob Sherman will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Schaumburg Regional Airport, 905 W. Irving Park Road in Schaumburg. Sherman, 63, who was known as much for his love of aviation as his many causes, was flying his aircraft to a party at the Schaumburg Regional Airport when he was killed in a crash that was discovered on Dec. 10. For more information about the service, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 338-1710 or visit slmcfh.com .

