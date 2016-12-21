Landmark Partners completes two leases in Schaumburg
Landmark Partners office advisory division completed two new lease transactions in Schaumburg totaling 19,682 square feet of office space. Vice President, Ron Roberti represented airline and workforce lodging logistics company Travelliance in leasing 12,654 square feet at 1900 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC