Improving Tool Life by Turning off Coolant

In this case study, learn how retooling with the Di-Pos Hexa high-performance face mill from Ingersoll Cutting Tools and turning off the coolant helped McGill Machine Works achieve eight times the tool life of its previous inserts plus an 80 percent boost in throughput. An advanced coating on the Di-Pos Hexa face mill reduces friction and insulates the insert substrate from overheating, eliminating the need to use coolant.

