Improving Tool Life by Turning off Coolant
In this case study, learn how retooling with the Di-Pos Hexa high-performance face mill from Ingersoll Cutting Tools and turning off the coolant helped McGill Machine Works achieve eight times the tool life of its previous inserts plus an 80 percent boost in throughput. An advanced coating on the Di-Pos Hexa face mill reduces friction and insulates the insert substrate from overheating, eliminating the need to use coolant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC