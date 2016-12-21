Hoffman Estates rejects preschool, wa...

Hoffman Estates rejects preschool, wants more retail

The Hoffman Estates village board rejected a proposed Goddard School for preschoolers Monday, with a slim majority saying they prefer to keep the planned site along Barrington Road reserved for retail businesses. Board members voted 4-3 against waiving a retail-only restriction on the site, with Village President Bill McLeod casting the tiebreaking vote.

