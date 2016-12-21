Hoffman Estates closing in on elusive hardware store
Village trustees Monday unanimously recommended a Cook County tax incentive be granted to a storefront at the southwest corner of Golf and Higgins roads for an Ace Hardware. The prospective tenant told officials that if all else goes as planned, the business could be open the first week of April.
