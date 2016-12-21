Hoffman Estates Chamber names award nominees

The Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry has selected nominations for their sixth annual Celebration of Excellence awards dinner, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Chicago Marriott Northwest, 4800 Hoffman Blvd. in Hoffman Estates. Nominees for Small Business of the Year are L & M Insurance, Dick Pond Athletics, Rahl Jewelers, Garibaldi's Italian Eatery and Mary Kay Cosmetics.

