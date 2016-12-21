'Futurist' saluted on retirement from Schaumburg library
After guiding the Schaumburg Township District Library for the past eight years as only the second director in its history, Stephanie Sarnoff will be heading to the warmer winter climes of Sarasota, Florida, in early January. The retiring director remembers her powerful first impression of the library when she arrived after a long tenure leading the Scarsdale Public Library in New York.
