Drinks events: In with the new cocktails at Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze has added a new spiked hot chocolate, made with RumChata, Kahlua and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur or Fireball and topped with toasted marshmallow, to its drinks menu. Bahama Breeze says new year, new mixers with a revamped menu that includes the Coquito, made with Castillo Silver Rum, Coco Lopez and sweet milk and topped with ground cinnamon for $6.99.

