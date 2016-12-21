Downtown projects in Fox River Grove to start in spring
A rendering of one of three five-story apartment buildings proposed as part of a Fox River Grove redevelopment plan. Apartments on Lincoln Avenue near Beach Drive are part of the initial phase of Fox River Grove's downtown redevelopment project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Tue
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10)
|Dec 11
|Anonymous
|31
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Dec 6
|Firemanretired
|39
|Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Sangelia
|27
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC