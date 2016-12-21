Dist. 211 event aims to encourage girls to pursue STEM careers

Palatine Schaumburg Township High School District 211 is inviting fifth- and sixth-grade girls in Palatine Township Elementary District 15 and Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 to its seventh-annual GEMS Conference on Feb. 4. The conference, which aims to educate girls about careers in engineering, math, and science, and introduce them to female role models from those industries, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Conant High School, 700 E. Cougar Trail, Hoffman Estates. Girls will learn by participating in hands-on sessions taught by women in fields such as structural design, polymers, technology, geology, and mathematics.

