Dist. 211 event aims to encourage gir...

Dist. 211 event aims to encourage girls to pursue STEM careers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Palatine Schaumburg Township High School District 211 is inviting fifth- and sixth-grade girls in Palatine Township Elementary District 15 and Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 to its seventh-annual GEMS Conference on Feb. 4. The conference, which aims to educate girls about careers in engineering, math, and science, and introduce them to female role models from those industries, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Conant High School, 700 E. Cougar Trail, Hoffman Estates. Girls will learn by participating in hands-on sessions taught by women in fields such as structural design, polymers, technology, geology, and mathematics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud 13 hr Victim 64
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec 20 Ford 1
black rabbits (Sep '10) Dec 17 Bwah ha 12
Drugs/Gangs Carol Stream (Sep '10) Dec 11 Anonymous 31
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Dec 6 Firemanretired 39
News Prosecutors: Teacher hurt autistic kids (Sep '07) Oct '16 Sangelia 27
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC