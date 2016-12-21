Activewear brand in store expansion mode

The e-commerce retailer, which opened its first brick-and-mortar outpost in 2015, plans to open 12 stores in 2017, giving it a total of 30 locations throughout the continental United States in just 23 months. The new stores, opened in close partnership with mall developers, including Simon, Westfield, and Macerich, will average just over 2,200 sq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.