Westchester Driver Arrested For DWI After Short Police Chase In Scarsdale

Police in Scarsdale arrested a motorist in White Plains with a blood-alcohol content nearly double the legal limit after a brief chase through the village with patrol attempting to stop the driver. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, a 911 emergency call was made to Scarsdale Police Headquarters, with a citizen reporting a potentially intoxicated driver in a green Jeep Cherokee traveling north on Post Road in the direction of the station.

