Trump should warn the Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wikramasinghe to fulfill...
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe and the LTTE's chief negotiator Anton Balasingham meet for talks in Oslo on November 24. If Sinhalese are not willing to share power with the Tamils, the U.S. should recognize Tamils' safe and secure land, called Tamil Eelam,. SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Tamil spokesman for Tamils for Trump urges the Trump administration to use this opportunity, while Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is in the US, to raise concerns about the promises that the past and present Sri Lankan leaders made to get funds and arms to the international community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|8 hr
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
|Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch...
|8 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 10
|Rocky
|136
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|trumans treason
|24
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|May 25
|Robbnoxious
|371
|New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ...
|May 24
|33sstenbrian
|1
|John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ...
|May 24
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC