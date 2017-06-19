Thousands Stolen From Car Parked At Softball Field In Scarsdale

On the heels of a police alert cautioning of a recent uptick in auto larcenies, a woman reported that thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen from her car while she was at her daughter's softball game. On Friday, a Carthage Lane resident reported to police that while she was parked at Supply Field for her daughter's game, someone had entered her Mercedes-Benz from the passenger's side door and took the contents of her purse.

