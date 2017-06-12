Scarsdale Woman Cited For DWI, Leavin...

Scarsdale Woman Cited For DWI, Leaving Crash Scene With Child In The Car

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Greenburgh Daily Voice

A woman from Scarsdale was arrested driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit while her child was in the backseat. Shortly after noon on Thursday, June 8, police were dispatched to Wayside Lane, where there were reports of a driver that had driven into another car and sped off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenburgh Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angie jupin in jail for drugs. Mon Ratting trolls al... 4
News Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch... Mon 333stenbrian 1
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jun 10 Rocky 136
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Jun 7 trumans treason 24
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) May 25 Robbnoxious 371
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... May 24 333stenbrian 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC