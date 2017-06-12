Scarsdale Woman Cited For DWI, Leaving Crash Scene With Child In The Car
A woman from Scarsdale was arrested driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit while her child was in the backseat. Shortly after noon on Thursday, June 8, police were dispatched to Wayside Lane, where there were reports of a driver that had driven into another car and sped off.
