Scarsdale Moves Forward With Multi-Million Dollar Library Expansion

After years of discussion, fundraising and planning, the Scarsdale Library Board of Trustees is moving forward with a near $18 million dollar renovation and expansion Late last year, the Village Board of Trustees approved a $9.9 million bond offering to help offset the "public" portion of the $17.9 million renovation, which will include expansions of the teen and children's areas, a new reading space, updated wiring and technology, infrastructure improvements and a cafe area that will double as a public meeting space for the community. The village debt service associated with the $9.9 million bond insurance is expected to add approximately $137 per year in taxes for a period of 15 years to a property with an assessed value at $1,508,346.

