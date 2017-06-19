Scarsdale Man Threatened After Refusi...

Scarsdale Man Threatened After Refusing Phone Scammer, Police Say

Monday Jun 12

An unidentified scammer claiming to be working for Con Edison recently attempted to bilk a Scarsdale resident out of nearly $1,000. On Saturday, a Richbell Road resident was present at Scarsdale Police Headquarters to report that he had received a call on his cell phone earlier in the day stating that he owes the company $797.26.

