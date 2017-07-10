Police Track Down Two Alleged Masked Home Invaders In Scarsdale
Two men have been arrested in connection to an April robbery in Scarsdale, when they allegedly wore masks and rummaged through a Berwick Road home before being confronted by the homeowners. Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, a Berwick Road resident reported to police that two masked men were in her home, prompting an intervention from first responders.
