Police Track Down Two Alleged Masked ...

Police Track Down Two Alleged Masked Home Invaders In Scarsdale

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Eastchester Daily Voice

Two men have been arrested in connection to an April robbery in Scarsdale, when they allegedly wore masks and rummaged through a Berwick Road home before being confronted by the homeowners. Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, a Berwick Road resident reported to police that two masked men were in her home, prompting an intervention from first responders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastchester Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Tue Mariana 57
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jul 8 Terry Lyden 3,381
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Jul 8 coco4u 137
News Police Seek Help Finding Owner of Boat Left on ... Jul 7 Parden Pard 3
Looking for Patrick Navas (Jun '15) Jul 6 KnewNavasFromPrison 2
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Jul 5 Trio 98
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Jul 3 D healey 373
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC