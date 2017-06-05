Police Increase Patrols At Scarsdale ...

Police Increase Patrols At Scarsdale School After Suspicious Backpack Found

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Rye Daily Voice

Police in Scarsdale increased patrols around the Quaker Ridge School last week after a suspicious item was found in a backpack on school grounds. On Tuesday, May 30, officers were dispatched to the school, where there was a report of a blue backpack containing unidentified suspicious items that was found near the play area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Wed trumans treason 24
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) May 25 Robbnoxious 371
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... May 24 333stenbrian 1
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) May '17 Farouk Mahoud 13
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May '17 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07) May '17 maggie678 60
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC