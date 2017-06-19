Man Attempts To Avoid DWI After Allegedly Drinking In White Plains

A 44-year-old man from Ossining was arrested by police in Scarsdale on suspicions of drinking and driving after being tracked down by a taxi driver and refusing to take multiple breathalyzer tests. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, Jose Zhingri was stopped by patrol officers near the intersection of Post Road and Huntington Avenue.

