Man Attempts To Avoid DWI After Alleg...

Man Attempts To Avoid DWI After Allegedly Drinking In White Plains

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

A 44-year-old man from Ossining was arrested by police in Scarsdale on suspicions of drinking and driving after being tracked down by a taxi driver and refusing to take multiple breathalyzer tests. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, Jose Zhingri was stopped by patrol officers near the intersection of Post Road and Huntington Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie... 23 hr Laira6311 1
News 3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07) Mon dark voice alley cat 137
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Jun 15 Chris Christmas R... 14
Angie jupin in jail for drugs. Jun 12 Ratting trolls al... 4
News Father Charged In Daughter's Murder Tops Westch... Jun 12 333stenbrian 1
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Jun 7 trumans treason 24
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) May 25 Robbnoxious 371
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC