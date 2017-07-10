Electrical Fire Forces Scarsdale Fami...

Electrical Fire Forces Scarsdale Family From Home

Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

First responders were dispatched to a Berwick Road residence in Scarsdale on Sunday morning when an electrical fire broke out in the basement of the home. Shortly after midnight, police and fire crews were dispatched along with members of Con Edison and the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corp. to Berwick Road, where there were reports of a potential fire at the residence.

