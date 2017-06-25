Donald C. Drake, 82, prizewinning Inquirer medical and science writer
Donald C. Drake, 82, of Philadelphia, a prize-winning medical and science writer for the Inquirer who went on to a second career as a playwright, died Saturday night of heart and kidney failure at his home. From his days as a precocious grade-schooler in Scarsdale, N.Y., all that Mr. Drake wanted to do was write, and he did, becoming one of the early and best practitioners of narrative journalism in America, said Gene Foreman, the paper's former deputy editor.
