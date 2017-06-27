Chappaqua's John Cirillo Among Stars At WFAN 30th Anniversary Celebration
Some Hudson Valley dignitaries were in the house for WFAN Radio's 30th anniversary to celebrate three decades for the one of the country's longest running 24-hour sports talk radio channels. Among those in attendance at the 30th Anniversary celebration at Grand Central Terminal were Dutchess County resident Sweeny Murti, Scarsdale native Ed Coleman, Suzyn Waldman of Yorktown Heights and Chappaqua's John Cirillo, all longtime personalities at the station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mt Kisco Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere...
|8 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|21 hr
|M Ferraro Clark
|372
|Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I
|Jun 24
|333stenbrian
|1
|Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie...
|Jun 20
|Laira6311
|1
|3 Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old-Girl At School (Mar '07)
|Jun 19
|dark voice alley cat
|137
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Chris Christmas R...
|14
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|Jun 12
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC