Chappaqua's John Cirillo Among Stars At WFAN 30th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday Jun 24

Some Hudson Valley dignitaries were in the house for WFAN Radio's 30th anniversary to celebrate three decades for the one of the country's longest running 24-hour sports talk radio channels. Among those in attendance at the 30th Anniversary celebration at Grand Central Terminal were Dutchess County resident Sweeny Murti, Scarsdale native Ed Coleman, Suzyn Waldman of Yorktown Heights and Chappaqua's John Cirillo, all longtime personalities at the station.

