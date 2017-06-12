Car Slams Into Chase Bank In Scarsdale
According to reports, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a motorist drove a Honda into the front of Chase Bank on Central Avenue in the Greenville fire district, going through the building. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
