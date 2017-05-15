Wrong-Way Driver Collides Head-On With Car, 4 Hurt: Cops

A woman driving the wrong way on the Hutchinson Parkway in Westchester County crashed head-on with a car Tuesday night, sending four people to the hospital, two with serious injuries, police say. The woman, who was driving northbound in a southbound lane just South of Weaver Avenue in Scarsdale, was arrested after the crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

