Wrong-Way Driver Collides Head-On With Car, 4 Hurt: Cops
A woman driving the wrong way on the Hutchinson Parkway in Westchester County crashed head-on with a car Tuesday night, sending four people to the hospital, two with serious injuries, police say. The woman, who was driving northbound in a southbound lane just South of Weaver Avenue in Scarsdale, was arrested after the crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.
