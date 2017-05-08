Who Has Westchester's Best Water? You Can Cast Your Vote In County Contest
On Tuesday, the county is hosting its annual best tap water contest in White Plains. Residents can quench their thirst with water and then vote for their favorite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The North Salem Daily Voice.
