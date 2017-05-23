White Plains Man, 21, Had BAC Nearly Double Legal Limit, Police Say

A Post Road traffic stop in Scarsdale led to an overnight arrest of a White Plains man when police determined that he was driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit in the village. At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Monday morning, officers conducting traffic control on Post Road spotted a Honda CRV traveling "at a high rate of speed" on Post Road.

