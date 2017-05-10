Westchester votes on county's best tasting water
Bragging rights are up for grabs today as the Westchester Department of Health is hosting its annual best tasting tap water contest today. This year's National Drinking Water Week blind taste test took place in front of the Michaelian Office Building on Martine Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|May 1
|maggie678
|60
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Apr 29
|Chris
|370
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Apr 26
|Vibes
|11
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC