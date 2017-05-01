Westchester Moms Start Swimwear Business

Westchester Moms Start Swimwear Business

A visit to Mexico -- and a lament over finding the right bathing suit -- led Lara Serebrier Paul and Judith Heimowitz to create their own business. Joya Swim -- the name means "jewel" in Spanish and plays on their company's Mexican origins -- was formed in March 2016 and so far, has been taking off via trunk shows and website sales.

