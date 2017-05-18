Westchester Home Gets 60 Minutes Of Fame In 'Property Brothers'
An Eastchester home at 24 Merritt Avenue was recently highlighted on the Property Brothers show "Buying and Selling." The show, which initially aired Wednesday, May 16, will be repeated on Sunday, May 21 at noon and features the work of Bronxville's Artie Lange of Arthur Lange Inc. The HGTV series, which follows the work of Canadian twin brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, spotlights other homes in the tristate this season including ones in Yorktown, Scarsdale, and Suffern.
