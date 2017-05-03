Thor's top multifamily acquisition execs launch Silverpeak-backed firm
Former Thor Equities acquisition executives Alan Klein and Jonathan Fishman are launching their own multifamily investment firm called Weaver Street Partners in partnership with Silverpeak Real Estate Partners, they told The Real Deal . Klein and Fishman left Thor in March after more than three years running a residential division they launched.
