Teenager Accused Of Fleeing Officers Arrested In Scarsdale
Nearly a year after he allegedly caused trouble in the village, police in Scarsdale arrested a Bronx teenager on a warrant after he allegedly fled from officers attempting to stop him last July. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, the department was notified by the New York Police Department that 19-year-old Michael Mier, who had an active warrant in Scarsdale, had been taken into custody.
