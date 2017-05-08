Teenager Accused Of Fleeing Officers Arrested In Scarsdale

Nearly a year after he allegedly caused trouble in the village, police in Scarsdale arrested a Bronx teenager on a warrant after he allegedly fled from officers attempting to stop him last July. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, the department was notified by the New York Police Department that 19-year-old Michael Mier, who had an active warrant in Scarsdale, had been taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastchester Daily Voice.