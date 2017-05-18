Scarsdale Man Loses Thousands Of Dollars After Identity Theft, Police Say
Over the weekend, a Marjory Lane resident reported to police that his identifying information was used to make several unauthorized bank transfers over the past two weeks. According to police, last week, the man received "an unusual" email from the company Coinbase, stating that an account had been opened in his name, using his bank account.
