Scarsdale Doctor Admits Taking $400,000 In Test-Referral Bribes
A Scarsdale internist who practiced in Yonkers admitted taking $400,000 in payoffs for lab test referrals as part of what federal authorities said is the nation's largest-ever bribery case of its kind. Ricky J. Sayegh, 44, pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Trade Act before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark on Thursday.
