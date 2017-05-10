Rye's Latimer Sweeps for Dem Nod for County Exec Race
State Senator wins decisive 71% to 28% majority in convention vote to lead the party to victory against Astorino in race for County Executive Latimer urges unity to defeat Trump-supporting Republican incumbent out of touch with the needs of Westchester families; will build on strong momentum for victory in September and November WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - Vowing to restore the focus of the office of Westchester County Executive on the needs of families after years of statewide politicking and poor fiscal choices by incumbent Republican Rob Astorino, Democratic New York State Senator George Latimer secured his party's nomination to face off against Astorino in the November general election.
