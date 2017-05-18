Police: Wrong-way driver causes crash on Westchester highway

Authorities say several people have been injured after a woman drove the wrong way on a Westchester County highway and collided with another vehicle. Westchester police say the 42-year-old woman from Pelham was driving north in the southbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when she crashed head-on into another vehicle near Exit 20. The woman driving the wrong way suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

