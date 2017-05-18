Police: Wrong-way driver causes crash on Westchester highway
Authorities say several people have been injured after a woman drove the wrong way on a Westchester County highway and collided with another vehicle. Westchester police say the 42-year-old woman from Pelham was driving north in the southbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when she crashed head-on into another vehicle near Exit 20. The woman driving the wrong way suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Thu
|zionist greed
|23
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|May 1
|maggie678
|60
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Apr 29
|Chris
|370
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Apr 26
|Vibes
|11
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC